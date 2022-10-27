COLUMBUS, Ohio – Two men were charged with civil rights crimes related to the use of excessive force during their employment with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

Last week, a federal grand jury indicted Jeremy C. Mooney, 47, of Piketon, and William Stansberry, Jr., 46, of Chillicothe. That indictment was unsealed today at the defendants’ initial appearances in federal court.

According to the indictment, Mooney and Stansberry violated the victim’s constitutional rights on November 18, 2019, while the victim was in the custody of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

Mooney and Stansberry are both charged with crimes related to Mooney’s use of force.

According to the indictment, Mooney repeatedly used pepper spray and struck the victim, while the victim was restrained and not posing a threat. The indictment charges that Mooney’s conduct involved the use of a dangerous weapon and resulted in bodily injury.

Stansberry is charged with violating the victim’s constitutional rights by willfully failing to intervene to prevent Mooney’s conduct. The indictment alleges that Stansberry – who held a supervisory position at the sheriff’s office at the time – was aware that Mooney was using unreasonable force and did not intervene, despite having an opportunity to do so.

If convicted, both men face a maximum of 10 years’ imprisonment.

Kenneth L. Parker, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio; Kristen Clarke, Assistant Attorney General of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division; and J. William Rivers, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cincinnati Division, announced the charges. Assistant United States Attorney Peter K. Glenn-Applegate and Trial Attorney Cameron A. Bell from the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division are representing the United States in this case.

An indictment merely contains allegations, and defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.