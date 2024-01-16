JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A potential merge of two Ohio dioceses has sparked discussion for Catholics throughout the Ohio Valley.

Leadership teams from the Diocese of Columbus and Steubenville met for the second time on Jan. 11 to talk about how both dioceses could be affected if they are to merge into one.

With focuses on financial implication, structures and personal matters, discussions from the meeting will be used to present a report to Archbishop Dennis Shnurr in March.

No decision has been made and the final decision will be left up to Pope Francis.

To read the full press release, click here.