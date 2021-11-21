Two Ohio missionaries who were kidnapped by a gang are freed

Christian Aid Ministries located on Ohio 39 in Berlin, Ohio is seen here on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. A group of 17 missionaries including children has been kidnapped by a gang in Haiti, according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident. The message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said the missionaries were on their way home from building an orphanage. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) – An Ohio-based church organization says two of 17 abducted members of a missionary group have been freed in Haiti.

Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement Sunday saying the two “are safe, in good spirits and being cared for.”



It said it could not give the names of those released, why they were freed or other information. The group from Christian Aid Ministries were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang on Oct. 16.

There are five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian. Their Haitian driver also was abducted.