YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) Youngstown Police Department received a call from two concerned citizens after seeing three dogs, a mom and two puppies, hidden away in a small fenced-in area covered with a blue tarp, reported WLWT.

Police officers called the Animal Charity of Ohio who sent an agent to the scene where they found and removed all three dogs from the makeshift shelter.

According to WLWT, the humane society said all three dogs are very frightened from living in isolation. They shared an image on Facebook of the two puppies clinging to each other for comfort after being rescued.

The Animal Charity of Ohio, which is a nonprofit organization with a full-service veterinary clinic and the only humane society in Mahoning County, said all three dogs are currently getting medical care and socialization, which is something they desperately needed.