*The above video is a story about the tragic Tusky bus crash, a recent and separate story from the fatal crash story you can read below*

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) — Two teenagers died in a fiery crash early Saturday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash happened in Holme’s County’s Ripley Township on State Route 514, troopers said.

The one-car crash happened around 2:30 a.m., according to law enforcement.

The vehicle drove off the right side of the road before striking a ditch and culvert. “The pickup truck then became engulfed in flames as it came to final rest,” crash investigators said.

Troopers said the driver, 18-year-old Aaron James Casey of Wayne County was pronounced deceased at the scene and that his passenger, 18-year-old Kody Adams, of Wooster, was also pronounced deceased at the scene. Neither occupant appeared to have a seatbelt on at the time of the crash, troopers added.

“It does appear, however, that alcohol and or drugs did contribute to this crash,” according to crash investigators.