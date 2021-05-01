Two people taken to hospital after car crashes into Tiltonsville home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH (WTRF) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a home in Tiltonsville.

Around 9:15 PM Saturday, dispatch says a car crashed into a house on Third Street in Tiltonsville, injuring two people.

Yorkville Police say “alcohol or drugs were a factor.”

A fire department and squad have responded.

Ohio State Highway Patrol crews worked to safely remove the car from the house.

No word yet on the extent of injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.