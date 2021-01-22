Two teens arrested for racial slurs painted on home of Ohio principal

(Watch our previous coverage of this story from Jan. 13 in the video player above)

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WJW)– Police arrested two teens in connection with spray painting racial slurs on the home of an Alliance City School District principal.

Smith Township police said the 15-year-olds were arrested Wednesday night. The cases were forwarded to the Mahoning County Juvenile Court for charges.

The N word and male genitals were painted on Portia Johnson’s home on North Mahoning Avenue in Alliance on Jan. 11. Officers found cans of spray paint nearby.

The Johnsons are the only Black family on the block and Johnson said she believes she knows why they were targeted.

“The siege on the Capitol. I think that this presidency has ignited a lot of people to feel emboldened to say things and do things that are not of the American moral values,” she told FOX 8 last week.