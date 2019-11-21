Two teens killed in Logan County crash

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WCMH) — Two teenage boys were killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash near Bellefontaine.
It happened around 3:12 p.m. along Township Road 230 between State Route 47 and State Route 540, east of Bellefontaine.
According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the car was fully engulfed in flames along a treeline when deputies arrived.
Police identified the victims as 16-year-old Robert M. Smith and 14-year-old Wyatt Smith, both of Bellefontaine.
The crash remains under investigation.