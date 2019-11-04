Two women arrested on drug charges in one night

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)- Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas says two women were arrested for drugs in the early morning hours Saturday, one in a vehicle and the other in an area motel.

Sheriff Lucas says 38-year-old Kristen Anderson of Moundsville had rented two rooms in a motel, one where her two teenage children were staying, and a second room where illegal drugs were allegedly found.

He said Anderson is jailed on charges of trafficking in cocaine or crack, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Her bond is set at $6,000.

Sheriff Lucas says a family member was called and took the children.

In another case, he says 33-year-old Virginia Huggins of Proctor was pulled over on National Road in St. Clairsville at 12:20 a.m. Saturday.

The sheriff said she had expired plates and had a syringe and drugs in plain view in the car.

She was charged with drug possession, and has posted a $2500 bond and has been released.

Sheriff Lucas praised the deputies and their K-9s on his criminal interdiction team for being out every day and night, getting drugs off the street.