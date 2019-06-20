U.S 250 restricted to one lane

U.S 250 is currently restricted to one lane of traffic due to a truck hitting the overhead railroad bridge
This information comes from the official ODOT Eastern Ohio Twitter page
This is at the Harrison/ Tuscarawas County line, East of SR 151
