U.S. Attorney DeVillers says he will prosecute Capitol rioters from Ohio

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The United States Attorney for the southern half of Ohio said that he will prosecute any person from the area who may have committed crimes during the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

David DeVillers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, issued the statement on social media, writing, “Make no mistake… Federal crimes were committed today at our nation’s Capital building. Anyone who traveled from the Southern District of Ohio with the intent to commit such crimes will be prosecuted in the Southern District of Ohio.”

Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in a chaotic protest aimed at disrupting the counting of Electoral College votes after Trump lost re-election to Democrat Joe Biden.

Lawmakers, including Vice President Mike Pence, had to be rushed from the Capitol, interrupting challenges to the vote-counting.