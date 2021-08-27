Union Local High School receives bomb threat

Union Local principal, Zach Shutler, confirmed Friday that the school received a bomb threat.
Shutler says he doesn’t believe the threat is credible.
The students were moved out of middle and high school.
Shutler says ‘everything is fine.’
