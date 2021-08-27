Union Local High School receives bomb threat

The No.12-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team used a pair of second-half goals to earn a 3-1 win over Bucknell on Friday night, at Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

A trio of Mountaineers scored a goal in the win, while senior defender Jordan Brewster’s 59th-minute penalty kick was credited as the game winner, the second of her career. Sophomore forward/midfielder Abby Rodriguez tallied her first career strike in the contest, while junior defender Julianne Vallerand recorded her second goal of the season to lift WVU to the two-goal win.