Union Local High School receives bomb threat

Union Local principal, Zach Shutler, confirmed Friday that the school received a bomb threat.

Shutler says he doesn’t believe the threat is credible.

The students were moved out of middle and high school.

Shutler says ‘everything is fine.’

