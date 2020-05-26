https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

UPDATE: Body of missing 5-year-old boy found in lake

by: Jen Steer, WJW

PEEBLES, Ohio (WJW)– The body of the 5-year-old boy who went missing at an Adams County campground was found Tuesday evening.

Cameron Walters was last seen at about 5 p.m. Monday at the Mineral Springs Lake Resort, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said.

Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers said the body was discovered at about 6 p.m. in the campground’s lake. That’s the only information available at this time.

