UPDATE: Body of missing 5-year-old boy found in lake

PEEBLES, Ohio (WJW)– The body of the 5-year-old boy who went missing at an Adams County campground was found Tuesday evening.

Cameron Walters was last seen at about 5 p.m. Monday at the Mineral Springs Lake Resort, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said.

Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers said the body was discovered at about 6 p.m. in the campground’s lake. That’s the only information available at this time.

