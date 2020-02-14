Vandals target Bloomberg campaign office in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A day after opening, Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign office in Youngstown was targeted by vandals.
Signs propped up against the building, located at the 2DE Building, were spraypainted with sayings such as “Stop and Frisk,” and “Oligarchs.” There also appears to be yellow tape around the front of the building.
The campaign office opened Thursday. It’s a regional headquarters handling five counties: Mahoning, Columbiana, Trumbull, Jefferson and Carroll counties.
- Proposed bill would require men in Alabama to get vasectomy
- Facebook to allow paid political messages that aren’t ads
- Pennsylvania to regulate breast milk donations from milk banks
- No ‘Plan B’ for Olympics; questions over Chinese presence
- Ohio man who raped, gave STD to 9-year-old sentenced to 11 years in prison