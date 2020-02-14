Vandals target Bloomberg campaign office in Youngstown

A day after opening, Mike Bloomberg's campaign office in Youngstown was targeted by vandals

by: WKBN Staff

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A day after opening, Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign office in Youngstown was targeted by vandals.

Signs propped up against the building, located at the 2DE Building, were spraypainted with sayings such as “Stop and Frisk,” and “Oligarchs.” There also appears to be yellow tape around the front of the building.

The campaign office opened Thursday. It’s a regional headquarters handling five counties: Mahoning, Columbiana, Trumbull, Jefferson and Carroll counties. 

