MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A deadly accident happened in Woodsfield at a senior living facility Wednesday afternoon.

Woodsfield Fire Chief Mike Young tells 7News that authorities were called around 12:50 p.m. to the facility where a vehicle had crashed into the building and trapped two people.

The car landed on top of two people who were inside the building, a male and female. First responders used the “jaws of life” to extricate them.

But one person died at the scene and the other died as a life flight helicopter was en route to transport the person.

The two people in the car suffered injuries and were transported to area hospitals.

Young says the senior living facility is located off State Route 78 in downtown Woodsfield.

