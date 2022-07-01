AKRON (WJW) –The city of Akron has shut down main roads and canceled their weekend holiday festival as tensions grow over a deadly police-involved shooting.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett are set to host a press conference on Sunday, July 3 at 1 p.m. where they’ll provide further details of the officer-involved shooting of Jayland Walker.

City officials say they will review video footage of the incident from police body-worn cameras then release the video to the public after the press conference.

BCI is currently investigating the shooting that left Walker, 25, dead. An autopsy report shows he was shot multiple times after leading police on a chase.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Police said they tried to pull Walker over, but when he didn’t stop, they began chasing him along Route 8. That’s when officers say he fired a shot from his vehicle. Walker then got out of his car and started running.

Chief Steve Mylett said when he turned he “posed a threat,” so officers opened fire. Mylett has not yet released how many times Walker was shot.

Thursday, demonstrators blocked the streets in front of the Akron Police Department until crews closed off all roads surrounding the building. The mayor also canceled the Rib, White and Blue Festival.

The city closed down the courthouse Friday due to limited access.

The family is expected to view the body camera footage soon, and Mylett said he will release it to the public Sunday.

Thursday, family members said at a press conference that Walker was a Door Dash employee with no criminal record other than a traffic ticket.

“Jayland was a sweet, young man. He never caused any trouble. We don’t know what happened and we’d like to know,” said his aunt, Lajuana Walker Dawkins.

The Black Elected Officials of Summit County released a statement saying they are demanding that the Department of Justice investigate the incident along with “police reform” in Akron.