LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police officers swarmed a busy Liberty Township intersection, and video provided to WKBN shows a man firing a gun toward police near Ohio Puppy.

Another video from a witness shows officers returning fire. It’s unknown whether the man was hit or his condition at this time.

Liberty Police Chief Toby Meloro said no officers were hit during the incident. Further information hasn’t been provided by police yet.

Multiple officers from various departments are now in the area of Belmont Avenue and E. Liberty Street.

Police have an exit of Interstate 80 blocked off.

They’re also at OH-193 and Catherine Street.

An ambulance was also at the scene near Ohio Puppy but has since left.

Three magazines for a semiautomatic handgun are on the pavement behind a Liberty police cruiser that is parked behind a black Hummer that has significant bullet damage. The Hummer is on E. Liberty Street.

Police just detained a woman at the scene, but it is unclear whether that is related to the incident.

WKBN has crews out at the scene, working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.