VP Pence to make campaign stop in Zanesville

Ohio Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Zanesville, OH (WTRF)- Current Vice President, Mike Pence, will make a campaign stop in the Ohio Valley.

VP Pence will visit Zanesville on September 15.

According to the campaign for President Donald Trump, VP Pence will make a stop at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds for a ‘Workers for Trump’ event.

Doors for the event will open at 9 a.m. and the event will start at 11 a.m.

People can register for tickets at this link.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter