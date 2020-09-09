Zanesville, OH (WTRF)- Current Vice President, Mike Pence, will make a campaign stop in the Ohio Valley.
VP Pence will visit Zanesville on September 15.
According to the campaign for President Donald Trump, VP Pence will make a stop at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds for a ‘Workers for Trump’ event.
Doors for the event will open at 9 a.m. and the event will start at 11 a.m.
People can register for tickets at this link.
- USDA announces funds for West Virginia rural energy projects
- VP Pence to make campaign stop in Zanesville
- Man traveling to see President Trump admits to assaulting agents
- Organizers, IOC trying to remove doubts over Tokyo Olympics
- President Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize