VP Pence to visit Zanesville today

Zanesville, OH (WTRF)- Vice President, Mike Pence, will be heading to the Ohio Valley today, visiting Zanesville.

The Trump campaign is hosting a Workers for Trump event in Zanesville.

The event was originally set for Tuesday but was rescheduled for today at 5-30.

President Trump took Ohio by eight percentage points during the 2016 election, but this November is looking to be more competitive.

The event is open to the public, but waivers must be signed for the risk of exposure to Covid-19.

