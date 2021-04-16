Waitress dies after shooting at Canton Bob Evans; search for suspect continues

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– A waitress died after a shooting at a Bob Evans in Canton Friday morning, Canton police said.

It happened at the restaurant on Lesh Street NE near Route 62 at about 9:30 a.m. Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo said the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital, where she passed away.

The suspect, Richard James Nelson, 54, of Canton, ran out a back door and remains on the loose. Police said Nelson, who is wanted for aggravated murder, should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

“There was a history of domestic violence with the victim and the suspect in the past,” Angelo said. “This just shows how dangerous domestic violence is.”

Police identified the victim as Rebecca Jean Rogers, 38, of Canton. Angelo said his department most recently interacted with the pair in 2017.

(FOX 8 photo)

No other injuries were reported. Police said about a dozen people were inside the Bob Evans at the time.