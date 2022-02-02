WATCH: Distracted driver in Ohio crashes into home

A video posted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows what they call a distracted driver driving into a home in Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the incident happened on January 12.

The crash occurred, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol when the driver ran off the road after removing her safety belt to reach for an item in the back seat, striking a deck.

No one was seriously injured, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The video posted by the Patrol says ‘distracted driving isn’t just cell phones and mobile devices.’