WATCH: Driver in Ohio reverses down highway after missing exit

The Ohio Department of Transportation released a video warning the public to not be this driver in the video above.

The driver in the video was traveling on I-270 in Ohio just N of Main street near exit 41A.

Once the driver passed the exit, they pulled over to the shoulder, stopped the vehicle, and flipped that thing in reverse.

On releasing the video, Ohio Department of Transportation said ” DON’T BE THIS DRIVER: If you miss your exit, don’t worry…there are more ahead where you can safely loop back around. #DriveSafeOhio ‘

The date of the traffic violation was on October 3, 2021 around 8 AM