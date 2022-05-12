GREEN, Ohio (WTRF) — Watch as a dump truck traveling on I-77 Thursday morning veered off the highway and struck an ODOT vehicle sitting on the side of the road causing an explosion.

The accident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. on I-77 near Graybill Rd. in Green, Fox8 reports.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were able to extract both drivers from the burning vehicles and transport them to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Neither driver has been identified.

I-77 was backed up to Route 30 in Stark County.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what caused the crash.