WATCH: Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine Is ‘The Five Million Dollar Man’

A cartoon spoof featuring Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has made its way to Youtube.
The cartoon spoof is mimicking the ABC TV show “Six Million Dollar Man”
The cartoon also features a ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire‘ segment.
In May 2021 Gov. DeWine announced a first-of-its-kind lottery — dubbed “Vax-a-Million” — to encourage participation in free coronavirus vaccination programs.
Five $1-million prizes, and also scholarships, would be awarded.
Winners would be chosen at random among citizens who have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.
