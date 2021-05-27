WATCH: Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine Is ‘The Five Million Dollar Man’

FILE- In this Dec. 13, 2019 file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks about his plans for the coming year during an interview at the Governor’s Residence in Columbus, Ohio. DeWine will give a statewide address Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, making it the second time he will make a public appeal about the severity of the coronavirus’ spread since the pandemic began in March. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

A cartoon spoof featuring Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has made its way to Youtube.

The cartoon spoof is mimicking the ABC TV show “Six Million Dollar Man” 

The cartoon also features a ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire‘ segment.

In May 2021 Gov. DeWine announced a first-of-its-kind lottery — dubbed “Vax-a-Million” — to encourage participation in free coronavirus vaccination programs.

Five $1-million prizes, and also scholarships, would be awarded.

Winners would be chosen at random among citizens who have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

You can watch the video below.

