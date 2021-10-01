Ohioans can enter the Vax-2-School lottery starting Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff and Pat McDonald, director of the Ohio Lottery Commission, held a news conference Friday morning to discuss the Ohio Vax-2-School program at a news conference Friday morning.

You have two options for entering:

Enter online at ohiovax2school.com

Call 833-4-ASKODH

Registration for the lottery begins Monday, October 4.

You must have received your first vaccination by the time you enter since officials will verify vaccination status.

Parents of children age 12 to 17 must complete the registration for their child while adults age 18 to 25 can register on their own.

Approval for the vaccine for children ae 5 to 11 is pending with the FDA, but when this approval goes through, the Ohio Department of Health will announce details on how this age group can enter.

The Ohio Vax-2-School program will double the total prize money announced by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine from $1 million to $2 million. This includes 150, $10,000 Ohio 529 College Advantage Plan Scholarships and five $100,000 grand prize scholarships.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the campaign last week in order to encourage more 12 to 25-year olds to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The funds are coming from existing COVID-19 relief dollars, DeWine said.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said there is no hard deadline for when the contest will be completed but the contest will likely be completed by the end of 2021.