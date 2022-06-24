COLUMBUS (WTRF) — In the wake of the Supreme Court’s overturning the Roe v. Wade decision, effectively ending the constitutional right to abortion, Governor Mike DeWine gave an address to the state Friday evening.

DeWine said that he and Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine are pro-life. The governor urged Ohioans to “pull together” and recognize different perspectives on the issue.

He said Ohio has resources to assist new and expectant mothers with health insurance to ensure that no child in Ohio goes without health insurance.

The governor said the state will expand adoption and healthcare services.

He ended his remarks by saying, “I ask you to pull together respectfully.”

Roe v. Wade was enacted in 1973.