Week 2 of Ohio’s Vax-A-Million lottery has been announced.

Jonathan Carlyle from Toledo in Lucas County won the second $1 million prize.

Zoie Vincent from Mayfield Village in Cuyahoga County won the second student full-ride scholarship including four years tuition, books, and room and board at an Ohio public university or college.

You can watch the vaxamillion winners announced on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com next Wednesday.