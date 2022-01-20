WATCH: Ohio school staff member accused of forcing child to eat from trash

A video taken from a surveillance camera inside the cafeteria at an Ohio school shows a school staff member forcing a nine-year-old girl to eat a waffle from the a trash can.

The school district at Palm Elementary School in Lorain, Ohio blurred the faces of all students involved.

The nine-year-old girl allegedly told the principal she did not like the waffles she had and threw them away.



According to a federal lawsuit filed by the family–a cafeteria staff member pulled the waffles from the trash and forced the girl to return to her table and finish them.



At the time–Lorain Schools promised to conduct an investigation and condemn the actions.

An attorney for the family gave a more detailed account of what the video showed.

“We see in the video, this monitor, the named defendant, go ahead and grab the waffle out of the garbage and she appears to instruct the student to go get a paper towel, go back to her seat. She places the waffle at the table and then for a matter of minutes is talking with her, instructing her, as we know from the victim’s standpoint, that she needs to eat this waffle that was in the garbage and the monitor goes as far as to sit right next to her, as is alleged in the complaint, and intimidate her into doing so,” said Jared Klebanow.

The spokesperson says the Lorain School District was not commenting beyond what they’ve said in the past.



The paraprofessional and principal were fired.



Allegedly the principal knew about what happened–but never reported it.