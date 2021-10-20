WATCH: Ohio trooper pulls driver from burning car

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper saw a car driving on a freeway in Medina County with flames shooting from it Tuesday.

The trooper immediately followed the vehicle and got the driver out. This was all captured on video. That video was posted on OSP’s Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

The post said, “There are no “routine” days for a trooper. Yesterday, a motorist thought he had a simple mechanical issue when he saw some smoke. What Tpr. Macko saw was a car on fire. Tpr. Macko rushed to the vehicle and assisted the elderly driver out seconds before it became engulfed.”

