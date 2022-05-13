Security footage has been released showing a Tesla lose control and crash into the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio, on May 4.

The Columbus police accident report stated that at approximately 12:30 p.m. the man had been driving the 2020 Tesla Model S when he lost control of its brakes.

He was traveling 70 miles per hour before he drove through a red light and crashed into the Convention Center, reports WCMH.

Witnesses at the scene told police that the car appeared to speed up to make it through the light and did not slow down before hitting the building.

A spokesperson for the convention center said the crash caused between $250,000 and $350,000 worth of damage to the building, reported WCMH.

The driver was cited for failure to control.

Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority via Storyful