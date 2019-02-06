Water service should be restored soon to customers affected by outage Video

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) - As many as 100 customers of the Belmont County Water & Sewer District have been without water since the weekend.

District officials say one break was located and repaired late last night, and the second was located today and repairs are under way.

They say water may be restored to some customers by tonight.

Areas affected are Barnes Road, Treadway Road, Beech Spring Road, Micenhelder Road and parts of Nixon Run and Deep Run.

Anyone in need of water can take their own containers to fill them at the following three locations:

—Sunset Heights Fire Department. There is an outside hose to use. No one is on site to help.

—Colerain Fire Department. Someone will be there 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

—Yorkville Fire Department. Someone will be there from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.