Wedding venues, banquet halls can reopen June 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Wedding venues and banquet halls in Ohio can reopen for business as long as they follow social distancing protocol similar to those in in restaurants.
Lt. Governor Jon Husted says beginning June 1, those facilities can resume business with the following restrictions:
- 6 feet between tables
- no congregating
- crowd sizes limited to 300 people
