Wegee Run Road: 31 years later

With rain heading our way, many of us who live in the Ohio Valley reflect back 31 years ago.



On June 14th 1990, a Wall of water tore through Wegee and Pipe Creeks, pushing trees, boulders, vehicles, and buildings toward the Ohio River.



26 people lost their lives, in the worst natural disaster to ever happen here in the Ohio Valley.



A steady rain fell onto an already saturated ground which spawned deadly flash flooding.



It’s a day that will never be forgotten, nor will we forget all of the people who tragically lost their lives.