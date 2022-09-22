WELLS TOWNSHIP, OHIO (WTRF) – The Wells Township Council held an emergency personnel meeting on Thursday night, leading to the immediate suspension of Police Chief John Ingram.

This all stems from an incident earlier this month where an officer shot and killed a dog that had reportedly been behaving in a threatening manner toward residents. Chief Ingram defended the officer following the incident, calling the shooting an act of self defense.



Some members of the public though remained upset, including the dog’s owner, leading the Wells Township Council to open an investigation into the shooting.

“We have now presented Captain Norman with the chief duties. He will take over the chief duties effective immediately. Other than that I have no further comment, I can’t comment on anything else.” JJ KAMERER, Wells Township Trustee

The officer that shot the dog was also suspended tonight, with pay. Captain Sean Norman will be taking over chief duties until further notice. Stay with 7NEWS as we await the results of the inves