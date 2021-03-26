‘We’re not there yet,’ Ohio governor says on mask mandate

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is scheduled to visit two COVID-19 vaccination sites in Northeast Ohio Friday.

The first was held at the Stark County Board of Developmental Disabilities in Canton.

The governor said 87,000 people in Stark County have been inoculated, which is more than 23% of the county’s population.

Ohio surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases earlier this week.

“We have a race going on for how fast we can vaccinate people,” the governor shared.

“This really is a critical time.”

The first cases in Ohio were in March of 2020.

Now more than 3 million people have started the COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

President Joe Biden has set a new goal of having 200 million shots during his first 100 days in office.

The governor said Ohio’s cases are not increasing because the state’s mask compliance is so good and effective, indicating he won’t be pulling the statewide mask mandate anytime soon.

“We’re not there yet,” the governor said about masks.

Later Friday, Governor DeWine will visit a vaccine site at Jewish Senior Housing of Akron.

That’s scheduled for 1 p.m.

Since Monday more than 160,000 people in Ohio have been vaccinated, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

That does not include Thursday or Friday numbers.

Vaccinations open to everyone over 16 on Monday in Ohio.