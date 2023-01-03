MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Paden City, West Virginia woman was arrested in Monroe County, Ohio on New Year’s Eve after allegedly shooting a man in the face, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Sheriff Charles Black Jr. says that the incident started early on Dec. 31, 2022 when Monroe County 911 received a call from a man in Cameron, Ohio who advised that his neighbor was shot in the face.

The Monroe County Road and Detective Units responded to the scene and provided aid to the victim until EMT’s arrived.

The suspect, Makiah Anderson, 29, from Paden City, West Virginia reportedly fled the scene. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials deployed a drone and located the suspect hiding behind a building next to debris.

Monroe County Road Units placed Anderson under arrest and transported her to the Monroe County Jail.

She is being held on the following charges: Attempted Murder, Felonious Assault, Obstructing Justice, Illegal Conveyance in a Jail and Possession of Drug abuse instruments.