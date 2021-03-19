Westbound lanes of Wheeling Tunnels to be reduced Monday

Ohio Headlines
Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that on Monday, March 22, 2021, the westbound lanes of the Wheeling Tunnel will be reduced to one lane for cleaning of the tunnel. 

This lane restriction will occur from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.  

On Tuesday, March 23, 2021, both eastbound lanes, through the tunnel, will be closed from 8:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.   

Motorists are advised to follow the posted detour route.

 Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter