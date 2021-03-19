Westbound lanes of Wheeling Tunnels to be reduced Monday

WHEELING, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that on Monday, March 22, 2021, the westbound lanes of the Wheeling Tunnel will be reduced to one lane for cleaning of the tunnel.

This lane restriction will occur from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, March 23, 2021, both eastbound lanes, through the tunnel, will be closed from 8:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Motorists are advised to follow the posted detour route.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.