BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) –

Now that Ohio voters approved the legalization of recreational marijuana, what happens next?



Experts say it’s not a free-for-all. The law has a lot of structure and limitations.

What will and will not be allowed?

It will be OK for anyone 21 and older to have up to two-and-a-half ounces on them. They can also have up to 15 grams of concentrates.



And they can grow a few plants in their home, but that part may still be subject to change.

They expect that number to increase.

What segments of the population voted yes on Issue Two?



Bill Schmitt says support was across the board.

“We had a lot of the older community, 80 year olds, 90 year olds, coming in, showing their support for us cause now they don’t have to hide their marijuana use.” Bill Schmitt, Holistic Cloud owner

Schmitt has been an activist for legalization for 10 years.



He says Issue Two’s passage was sensible.



You still can’t smoke in public.



You can’t smoke and drive.



You can’t smoke at work.



This is just for home use.



He says black market marijuana sales is a 2 billion dollar a year business in Ohio.



Once regulated and taxed at 10%, it will be lucrative for the state.

“We talk about 10% of that money, that is an incredible amount.

You know we could raise 200 to 250 million dollars a year in tax revenue for our state.” Bill Schmitt, Holistic Cloud owner

He says tentative plans are in the works for a dispensary in Belmont County.

He cautions that the state legislature still has 30 days to amend the law.

And it’s possible they’ll try to change the home grown portion, that would allow growing up to 6 plants per person or 12 per household.



So he urges caution until December 7th when it goes into effect.