What’s re-opening in Ohio today?

(WJW) – More of Ohio’s economy will begin reopening this week.

Here’s what to expect as things start to get back to business.

POOLS

While many cities and municipalities opted not to open pools this summer, those who want to open are allowed starting this week.

Many employees will be wearing masks and may ask you to do so in public spaces.

Facilities are expected to create barriers for social distancing.

You’ll also see fewer lockers and showers available for use.

Read the complete guidelines here.

GYMS

Gyms, dance studios, and other fitness facilities are permitted to reopen starting Tuesday, although many businesses have not announced reopening dates.

These facilities are required to limit capacity and class size for social distancing.

Many employees will be wearing face coverings.

The guidelines say clients may be asked to bring their own equipment and should not arrive early.

There will be limited locker use and restrictions on how many people can be in the bathroom at the same time.

Read the full guidelines here.

NON-CONTACT SPORTS

High school athletes can resume skills training Tuesday, May 26.

Here are some of the guidelines:

A no-touch rule is in effect, meaning all individuals must avoid contact with others including huddles and handshakes

Scrimmages and games are not permitted

Parents and guardians are allowed at the practice facility

Coaches, players, and guardians are asked to self-check for symptoms prior to arriving at the facility

Read the full guidelines here

BMVs

Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles locations across the state will reopen on May 26.

Residents are asked to go online for any services than can be done on the BMV website.

That includes plate replacement, address changes and license reinstatement fees.

Extensions for licenses and registrations are in effect.

More on BMV services here.