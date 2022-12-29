WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –Ohio has made it legal and starting at midnight on January first, after the ball drops, sports betting will be legal in the Buckeye State.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Businesses across Ohio are bringing in new technology to allow Ohioans to place their bets on the big day.

Businesse owners say they’ve been preparing by attending events and expos and they’re eager to bring sports betting to their customers.

Sports betting sites like, FanDuel, are following in the same fashion.

FanDuel Sportsbook General Manager Karol Corcoran spoke to 7News ahead of the big day.

Corcoran says for months now they’ve also been preparing for changes that are coming January first.

I think it is a cross-functional effort. We need to be tech ready to launch the platform in Ohio. We need to have a compelling proposition on the marketing side. We need to have all of that squared away and ready for January first and obviously we need to work with the regulators, to ensure that the offering we bring is compliant and meets the standards of what the Ohio regulator has put in place. Karol Corcoran, GM FanDuel Sportsbook

Betters can place up to 700 dollars in bets.

The businesses say the software should be downloaded and ready to go on January 1.