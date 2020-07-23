White House to send federal agents to Cleveland to combat violence

CLEVELAND (WJW)– President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday expanded efforts to combat what the White House calls “unacceptable levels of recent violence” in U.S. cities, including Cleveland.

It’s part of Operation Legend, named for 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was shot and killed in Kansas City, Missouri on June 29. The White House said the U.S. Department of Justice is sending more than 200 federal officers to Kansas City and more than 300 to Chicago.

The Justice Department plans to expand the initiative to Cleveland, Detroit and Milwaukee over the next three weeks, according to the White House on Wednesday.

“We will never defund the police, we will hire more great police,” Trump said. “We want to make law enforcement stronger, not weaker. What cities are doing is absolute insanity.”

FOX 8 contacted the office of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson for comment.

