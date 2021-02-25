WhoaZone Inflatable Obstacle Course Coming to Atwood and Pleasant Hill Lakes

New Philadelphia, OH – Whoa! Look at what is coming to Atwood and Pleasant Hill Lake Park beaches… it’s WhoaZone!

Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) officials announced today that a partnership with Empire Recreation Management, LLC to build WhoaZone, inflatable obstacle courses at Atwood and Pleasant Hill Lake beaches in 2021 was approved by the MWCD Board of Directors at their recent meeting.

WhoaZone is designed to ensure every guest has an amazing experience and is the perfect attraction for those seeking over-the-top adventures, mind-blowing acrobatic thrills, and safe, yet fun, athletic challenges.

MWCD continues to seek feedback from guests about what they want to see at the MWCD Lakes. Activities in and around the lake made the top of the list in every conversation. We look forward to this partnership to fulfill the public’s demand for water-based activities for both campers, and community members alike. This is a great opportunity to plan a day at the beach with the family whether you are camping or coming for the day,” said Craig Butler, Executive Director of MWCD. “Make your plans now to come and be part of the fun in 2021, we can’t wait to see you.”

Empire Recreation Management, LLC which will provide oversight and operations management at the Atwood Lake Park and Pleasant Hill Lake Park beaches inflatable water obstacle courses. This includes plans to ensure the safety of our guests with lifeguards and aggressive cleaning procedures in place.

Scheduled to open Memorial Day Weekend, WhoaZone at Atwood Lake Park and WhoaZone at Pleasant Hill Lake Park are part of the fastest growing trends of active, on-water entertainment and recreational activity at public facilities across the USA. WhoaZone parks provide family fun and offers hourly sessions, all-day passes, group outings, birthday parties and special events. You can learn more by visiting https://whoa.zone. Managed by Empire Recreation Management (ERM) the park is a joint venture with the MWCD.

“WhoaZone is excited to be entering the Ohio market”, says Jen Rice, General Manager of ERM, “and we are confident this park will be as popular as our other parks in MI, TX, and IN. People love these parks and by joining with the MWCD means we have found a new and exciting outdoor activity for kids and adults to enjoy!”