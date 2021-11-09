Why Ohio lawmakers want less teacher gun training

FILE—In this file photo from Feb. 29, 2016, deputies stand guard near Middletown, Ohio after a school shooting at Madison Local Schools. After the 2016 shooting, a group of parents sued the district in September 2018 to prevent teachers from being armed without extensive training. The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, June 23, 2021 that armed school employees must undergo an approved basic peace-officer-training program or have 20 years experience as a police officer. (Nick Graham/Dayton Daily News via AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — School districts could set their own training requirements for armed employees under Republican legislation arising from a court battle over one district’s reaction to a school shooting.

The bill was introduced in response to a debate over the amount of trained needed by armed employees at a southwestern Ohio school where two students were shot and wounded by another student in 2014.

Rep. Thomas Hall is a Republican from Madison Township where that shooting happened.

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled in June that school districts must provide police-level training to armed employees, which involves hundreds of hours.