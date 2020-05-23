Will schools in Ohio resume come fall? Gov. DeWine shares his thoughts

As more parts of the economy continue to reopen in Ohio– there are some things left with answers unsaid.

One of those is schools.

7News spoke with Governor Mike Dewine one on one to see what he predicts for schools come August. He says we must plan and be ready, but he has no way of telling what stage the state will be in come Fall.

The big questions at play include: How teachers will social distance their children, how lunch time will work, and if busses would be a safe option for the kids.

These are not easy things. But I know schools are looking at that. They’re working on those. Every school is different. Every bus route is different. Every school themselves physically are laid out different. So, schools are working on that right now. Now, I know people would love for me to be able to say “look, we’re going to be able to open schools in August, and everything is going to be fine.” We just don’t know that yet. Gov. Mike Dewine

Dewine says we must keep moving forward but while following the guidelines put in place. He says it's best to plan now and be prepared, but we won't know when school will resume until we are closer to that starting date.