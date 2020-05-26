Will there be a spike? Gov. DeWine speaks on the status of Ohio reopening

Governor Mike DeWine spoke with 7News reporter Shelby Davis in a one on one interview talking about many topics regarding the Coronavirus in Ohio.

During the interview we asked him how the reopening in Ohio is going so far.

Governor DeWine says after bars and restaurants reopened at 50 percent, he received a report showing only 8 warnings given, and one citation. He says that’s something he would expect to see on any friday night, and that shows the state is using caution during the reopening.

Regarding the possibility of a spike in cases– DeWine believes it won’t happen, and says he trusts ohioans are doing their part. So, he doesn’t believe the state will have to back track and close doors to some of these facilities again.

If we come to that — first of all, we don’t think that’s going to happen. We don’t want that to happen. If we all continue to do what we need to do, all 11.7 million Ohioans, if we do that, we’re going to be O.K. We’re not going to have a spike. So that’s what I’m hoping. That’s what I hope happens. Gov. Mike DeWine

(R) Ohio

But– Governor DeWine says he will do what he needs to do to protect his state at all costs, even if that means closing businesses or implementing stricter guidelines.

