Woman charged after boy in her care found wandering streets

Police say an Ohio woman has been charged with child endangerment after a 2-year-old boy in her care was found wandering residential streets alone.

Jillian Jaunzemis runs a daycare from her Sandusky home and pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge Tuesday.

Police responded to reports of a boy riding a plastic scooter in the middle of the street Monday morning.

They found that the boy was not wearing a jacket or shoes in 35-degree weather.

Officers determined the boy had come from Jaunzemis’ home, where she was taking care of six other children at the time.