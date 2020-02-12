Woman charged after boy in her care found wandering streets

Police say an Ohio woman has been charged with child endangerment after a 2-year-old boy in her care was found wandering residential streets alone.
Jillian Jaunzemis runs a daycare from her Sandusky home and pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge Tuesday.
Police responded to reports of a boy riding a plastic scooter in the middle of the street Monday morning.
They found that the boy was not wearing a jacket or shoes in 35-degree weather.
Officers determined the boy had come from Jaunzemis’ home, where she was taking care of six other children at the time.
