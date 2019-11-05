Woman mauled to death by her dogs

A tragic and disturbing story out of Ohio —

A woman — apparently attacked and killed by her own dogs.

According to an incident report, the victim was found dead in her home on Friday.

A fatal attack in a quiet Clearcreek township subdivision…

The suspects — the family’s dogs— two great danes.

The victim — 49-year-old Mary Matthews.

I come home with my son because my son picked me up and we found her in the bathroom Mark Matthews / Husband

Mark Matthews, sometime within a three day period that he was gone, his wife was attacked by the dogs and she bled out.

They got her leg and they got her under the arm Mark Matthews / Husband

And in numerous other places, investigators say.

We got some preliminary results back from the coroner’s office and the cause of death is being attributed to the dog attacks John Terrill/ Clearcreek Township Police

Mark says he and his wife adopted the two great danes two years ago.

She liked to rescue animals that were going to be put down Mark Matthews / Husband

Recently, Mark says one of them became vicious…. And three weeks ago bit him in the arm.

It used to look a lot worse but it’s healing. I wanted to get rid of him but she wouldn’t. Mark Matthews / Husband

Because Mary loved them like family.

Investigators say… Blood covered the inside of the couple’s home in the silver lake subdivision.

And there were signs Mary tried to fight off the attack and was even able to put them out on the back porch.

She never called authorities for help.

Mark says he hopes others can learn from what happened to his family — if you have a vicious dog, get rid of it.

“I wouldn’t take the chance at all bc they’re a ticking time bomb. Mark Matthews / Husband

For what ever reason, she just wouldn’t agree to that and it may have cost her her life and it probably did John Terrill/ Clearcreek Township Police

According to the incident report, the victim was found with multiple bite marks on her legs as well as other serious injuries.

Investigators say alcohol may have factored into her not realizing the severity of her injuries and therefore not calling for help.