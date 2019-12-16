Woman pleads guilty to fatally shooting ex-husband in McDonald’s parking lot

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) — Belinda Adkins has pleaded guilty to aggravated murder for the shooting death of her ex-husband Josh Jones, 39, in a McDonald’s parking lot in South Point, Ohio on January 23, 2019. Adkins shot Jones 5 times and admitted in court to recording the shooting in its entirety on her iPhone.

The aggravated murder charge includes a gun specification, which has a mandatory sentence of 3 years to be served consecutively. For the aggravated murder charge, she could be sentenced to life with parole after 20 years, life with parole after 25, life with parole after 30, or life without the possibility of parole.

Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson says the prosecution will ask for a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 20 years. With the gun specification, however, Adkins would serve 23 years before being allowed to go before the parole board.

She originally pled not guilty to a 1st-degree murder charge in January and then not guilty by reason of insanity in April.

