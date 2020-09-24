Woman sentenced to life in prison for rape of 8-year-old in Ohio

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — A woman was sentenced to life in prison after she pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including rape of a child.
According to the Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn, Cassie Hanning, 29, of Carbon Hill, was sentenced to life in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges of rape of an 8-year-old child, among 43 total charges.
Blackburn said Hanning aided and abetted Joshua Weaver, 40, in the sexual abuse of the minor on multiple dates from February through April.
Hanning pleaded guilty to and was sentenced on the following counts:
- Rape (F1) — six counts
- Pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person (F2) — 16 counts
- Endangering children (F2) — two counts
- Gross sexual imposition (F3) — five counts • Gross sexual imposition (F4) — five counts
- Sexual conduct with an animal (M2) — nine counts
A judge sentenced Hanning on one count of rape to life in prison without the possibility of parole until at least 10 years have been served and ordered the remaining counts to run concurrently.
If released, Hanning must register as a Tier III sex offender and is subject parole sanctions for the rest of her life.
Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said he would file opposition to any attempt of parole for either Hanning or Weaver.
