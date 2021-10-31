Woman shot at Ohio Halloween party

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say a 19-year old was shot in the leg at a Halloween Party in the Great Western Shopping Center on N. Wilson Rd.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital on W. Broad Street where the victim was being treated. She was classified as stable.

Detectives say that invitations for the party were sent out through social media and the crowd was over capacity. They say a fight between party goers led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).